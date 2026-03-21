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Javon Small News: Scores 13 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Small posted 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Friday's 117-112 loss to Boston.

The rookie second-rounder started Friday due to the absence of Cedric Coward (personal) and certainly took advantage of his playing time to deliver another productive showing. Regardless of whether he's starting or coming off the bench, it's worth noting that Small has scored in double digits in five of his last six games -- as well as in six of nine since the beginning of March. Throughout the current month, the rookie out of WVU is averaging 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists while averaging 24.7 minutes per game in nine appearances (four starts).

Javon Small
Memphis Grizzlies
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