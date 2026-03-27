Javon Small News: Scores 14 points with five dimes

Small finished with 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Friday's 119-109 loss to the Rockets.

Small got off to a hot start, dropping in 12 points on six shots through the first half of action, but the Rockets did a good job of shutting him down after halftime. Over the past four games, Small has put in averages of 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 three-pointers per contest.