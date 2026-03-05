Javon Small News: Season-high 33 minutes

Small finished with 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-114 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Small was not only back in the rotation, but he also started, logging a season-high 33 minutes. He ended the game with a full stat line, continuing what has been a relatively positive month. In 11 games during that span, he has been able to flirt with top 60 value, averaging 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 three-pointers. Despite the uncertainty in Memphis, it appears as though Small could maintain standard league relevance for the remainder of the season.