Javon Small News: Sits out Wednesday's loss

Small (two-way) was a healthy inactive Wednesday in the Grizzlies' 122-116 loss to the Nuggets.

The Grizzlies were well-stocked at the point guard position Wednesday with all of Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen and Cam Spencer suiting up, so the team opted to keep Small in street clothes for their final game before the All-Star break. Small had been part of the rotation in each of the preceding four games while the Memphis roster was in flux shortly before and after the trade deadline, averaging 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 0.5 steals over that stretch.