Javon Small News: Solid numbers against Toronto
Small logged 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes during Friday's 128-96 loss to the Raptors.
The rookie guard has gotten the start in seven straight appearances for the injury-ravaged Grizzlies, and Small is taking advantage of the opportunity. Over that stretch, the 2025 second-round pick in averaging 12.1 points, 3.9 assists, 3.7 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.0 steals in 25.3 minutes while shooting 57.4 percent from the floor and 46.7 percent from beyond the arc.
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