Javon Small News: Starting Friday
Small will start Friday's game against the Celtics.
The rookie second-rounder will step into the starting five due to the absence of Cedric Coward (personal). As a starter this season (five games), Small has averaged 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.4 minutes per contest.
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