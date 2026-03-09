Javon Small News: Starting nod Monday
Small is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Nets.
With Ty Jerome (calf), Scotty Pippen (toe) and Cedric Coward (knee) all inactive, Small will enter the starting lineup for the fourth time this season. In his first three starts, the West Virginia product averaged 12.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals across 29.0 minutes per contest. Small figures to see a heavy dose of minutes Monday for a banged-up Grizzlies squad.
