Javon Small News: Starting Thursday
Small will start Thursday versus the Mavericks.
Small should get all the run he can handle as one of the eight available players on the Memphis roster for Thursday's game. Across two starts this season, Small has posted averages of 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.0 triples and 1.0 steals per game.
