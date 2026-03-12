Javon Small headshot

Javon Small News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Small will start Thursday versus the Mavericks.

Small should get all the run he can handle as one of the eight available players on the Memphis roster for Thursday's game. Across two starts this season, Small has posted averages of 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.0 triples and 1.0 steals per game.

Javon Small
Memphis Grizzlies
