Javon Small News: Will play Friday
Small (thigh) is available for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Small will shed his questionable tag and return from a three-game absence due to a left thigh contusion. The Grizzlies will be very shorthanded, so the rookie second-rounder is expected to see significant burn. He has started each of his last seven appearances, during which he has averaged 12.1 points, 3.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 25.3 minutes per showing.
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