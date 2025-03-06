Javonte Cooke Injury: Returns to action Wednesday
Cooke (ankle) returned to action in Tuesday's 117-102 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars, finishing with 16 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes.
After missing a couple of weeks with an ankle issue, Cooke was back in the starting lineup Wednesday. He's had a strong campaign for the Blue, averaging 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 21 appearances.
Javonte Cooke
Free Agent
