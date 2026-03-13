Javonte Cooke News: All-around impact against San Diego

Cooke totaled 25 points (8-21 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and three steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 126-115 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Cooke contributed on both ends of the floor and ended up with a game-high scoring tally despite the defeat. He bounced back from a couple of unproductive scoring outings, and the six three-pointers marked an improvement over his previous eight games played. He's now fifth on the team with a regular-season average of 20.8 points per game.