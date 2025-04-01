Javonte Cooke News: Drops 28 points in G League loss

Cookie racked up 28 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes in the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 111-107 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Friday.

Cookie had one of his best scoring performances of the season against Skyforce, shooting an efficient 8-for-15 from the floor and 5-for-9 from deep. The 25-year-old guard is averaging 17.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game in the G League, shooting 42.6 percent from the floor and 33.7 percent from beyond the arc.