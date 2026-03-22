Javonte Cooke News: Leads all scorers Saturday

Cooke finished with 26 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and four assists in Saturday's G League win over Raptors 905.

Cooke had a tough time finding the bottom of the net when these clubs met Friday night. However, he made up for it Saturday by leading the way on the scoring end while sinking four of his six tries from downtown. While the 26-year-old hasn't been as efficient with his shot of late, he's at least scored 20 or more points in four of his previous five G League appearances.