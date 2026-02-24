Javonte Cooke News: Pours in 33 points

Cooke recorded 33 points (12-26 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in 39 minutes of Sunday's 118-113 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Cooke, who is on a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers, continues to feature at the G League level. Through seven appearances, he's averaging 23.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 3.3 three-pointers.