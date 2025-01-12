Javonte Cooke News: Scores 14 points off bench

Cooke tallied 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 102-92 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

Cooke shot under 40 percent from the field for the fourth time over his last six appearances. Across 17 contests with the Blue, Cooke is averaging 15.9 points a night while shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from deep.