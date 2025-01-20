Javonte Cooke News: Scores 23 points off bench

Cooke logged 23 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Sunday's 92-90 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Cooke's all-around impact and a team-high 23 points were not enough to help his team avoid defeat in a close matchup. Cooke has been a backup option more often than a starter lately, but he remains the squad's fourth-best scorer with an average of 15.7 points per game throughout the 2024-25 G League campaign.