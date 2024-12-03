Javonte Cooke News: Season-high 29 points in G League

Cooke produced 29 points (10-26 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 128-124 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Cooke was more efficient from behind the arc than in the paint but still scored a team- and season-high 29 points. Across four G League appearances, he's averaged 23.2 points while shooting 45.2 percent from deep.