Javonte Cooke News: Strong effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Cooke had 33 points (13-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals during 36 minutes in Tuesday's 112-107 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Cooke bounced back to the starting lineup and took advantage of the opportunity to post a season-high count of 33 points in Tuesday's game. The 25-year-old remains on the rise after improving both his scoring output and his accuracy from the field in each of his last three appearances.

