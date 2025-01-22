Javonte Cooke News: Strong effort in win
Cooke had 33 points (13-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals during 36 minutes in Tuesday's 112-107 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.
Cooke bounced back to the starting lineup and took advantage of the opportunity to post a season-high count of 33 points in Tuesday's game. The 25-year-old remains on the rise after improving both his scoring output and his accuracy from the field in each of his last three appearances.
Javonte Cooke
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now