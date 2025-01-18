Javonte Cooke News: Struggles shooting versus Texas

Cooke played 23 minutes Friday during the Blue's 95-86 loss versus the Legends and tallied 18 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-9 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and a steal.

Cooke finished second on the team in points scored but converted on only 8.5 percent of his field-goal attempts and 33.3 percent of his three-point tries. He also struggled from the charity stripe as he connected on just 55.8 percent of his free-throw tries.