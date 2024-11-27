Javonte Cooke News: Team-high 24 points in return

Cooke (undisclosed) recorded 24 points (8-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 109-108 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Cooke made his first appearance since Nov. 12 after dealing with an undisclosed injury. He came off the bench in his return, but after a lights-out shooting performance, it would be surprising if he didn't get a chance in the starting lineup again.