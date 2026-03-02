Javonte Cooke News: Waived by Portland

The Trail Blazers are waiving Cooke on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Cooke averaged 4.9 minutes per game over 19 NBA appearances in 2025-26, so his departure won't cause major waves in the Portland rotation. The expectation is that Cooke will continue to play for the Trail Blazers' G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix. Over seven G League regular-season outings, the 26-year-old is averaging 23.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.