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Javonte Green Injury: Iffy to face Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 2:25pm

Green (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Green is in danger of missing his first game of the season due to a left ankle sprain. If the veteran forward is ruled out, there would be more minutes available for guys like Kevin Huerter, Caris LeVert and Ronald Holland, especially if Marcus Sasser (hip) is downgraded from doubtful to out.

Javonte Green
Detroit Pistons
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