Javonte Green Injury: Likely to play Thursday
Green (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
The veteran guard is likely to be available for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Over his last six contests, Green has averaged 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 12.5 minutes per game but could see an uptick in playing time if Tobias Harris (hip) sits out Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javonte Green See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week17 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 580 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Week 10 Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Best Streaming Days, Matchups & Projections94 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 17129 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javonte Green See More