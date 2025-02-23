Javonte Green Injury: Officially signs with Cleveland

Green (not injury related) signed a contract with the Cavaliers on Sunday.

As expected, Green has joined Cleveland after agreeing to a buyout with the Pelicans last week. The veteran averaged 21.8 minutes per game across 50 appearances (18 starts) with New Orleans. However, he'll likely see a reduced role with his new squad, as he'll have to compete with Max Strus, Sam Merrill, Isaac Okoro and De'Andre Hunter for reserve minutes. Green is unlikely to make his Cavaliers debut Sunday against Memphis, and if that's the case, his next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in Orlando.