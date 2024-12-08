Javonte Green Injury: Out Sunday

Green (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Green is set to miss his first game of the season due to left ankle soreness, his next chance to play will come Thursday against the Kings. The forward has carved out a significant role with the club due to a litany of injuries, and he has averaged 6.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 23.4 minutes per game in 24 regular-season appearances.