Javonte Green News: Another pedestrian effort
Green produced six points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes during Sunday's 121-110 loss to the Heat.
Despite the absence of Ausar Thompson (ankle) and Caris LeVert (wrist), Green hasn't been able to claim a more prominent role. As a result, Green remains off the radar in most fantasy leagues, averaging only 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.6 steals in 15.2 minutes per contest in his last nine games while shooting 37.2 percent from the floor during this stretch.
