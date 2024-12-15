Javonte Green News: Available Sunday

Green (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Green will return to action after missing two straight games due to an ankle injury. He averaged 24.0 minutes per game across his first 23 appearances this season and should continue to have a large role, as Brandon Ingram (ankle), Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jose Alvarado (hamstring) and Jordan Hawkins (back) remain out.