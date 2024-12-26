Javonte Green News: Available Thursday

Green (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.

Green will shake off a questionable tag due to left knee soreness in the first leg of a back-to-back set Thursday. The 31-year-old has appeared in four consecutive outings for New Orleans, during which he has averaged 4.5 points and 3.3 rebounds across 15.8 minutes per contest.