Javonte Green headshot

Javonte Green News: Available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 26, 2024 at 4:13pm

Green (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.

Green will shake off a questionable tag due to left knee soreness in the first leg of a back-to-back set Thursday. The 31-year-old has appeared in four consecutive outings for New Orleans, during which he has averaged 4.5 points and 3.3 rebounds across 15.8 minutes per contest.

Javonte Green
New Orleans Pelicans
