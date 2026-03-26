Javonte Green headshot

Javonte Green News: Available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Green (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

The veteran guard is available for the second part of this back-to-back set, shedding a probable tag. Over his last six appearances, Green has averaged 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 12.5 minutes per game.

Javonte Green
Detroit Pistons
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