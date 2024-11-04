Javonte Green News: Back to bench

Green isn't starting Monday's game against the Portland, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Green drew his first start of the season Sunday against the Hawks, tallying three points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes. The Pelicans will go with a different look Monday, penciling Brandon Boston and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in with the first unit with Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Jordan Hawkins (back) both ruled out.