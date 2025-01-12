Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Javonte Green headshot

Javonte Green News: Back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Green won't start Sunday's game against the Celtics.

With Trey Murphy (ankle) and Zion Williamson (suspension) back in action, Green and Jordan Hawkins will shift to the bench. As a reserve this season (21 games), Green has averaged 5.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 18.3 minutes per game. Green should continue to see consistent minutes as long as Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Herbert Jones (shoulder) remain sidelined.

Javonte Green
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now