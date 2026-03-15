Javonte Green headshot

Javonte Green News: Back to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Green is not in the Pistons' starting lineup against the Raptors on Sunday.

Green started in Friday's win against the Grizzlies, finishing with six points, two assists, one rebound, three steals and one block over 21 minutes. The veteran wing will revert to a bench role Sunday due to the return of Tobias Harris (hip).

Javonte Green
Detroit Pistons
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