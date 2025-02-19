Javonte Green News: Bought out, intends to join CLE

Greens agreed to a contract buyout with the Pelicans on Wednesday and intends to sign with the Cavaliers after clearing waivers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Green inked a one-year deal with the Pelicans in August of 2024 and appeared in 50 games this season, including 18 starts. He averaged 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 21.8 minutes. Upon clearing waivers -- which he is expected to do -- Green will join Cleveland and likely compete with Isaac Okoro (shoulder), De'Andre Hunter and Jaylon Tyson for minutes off the bench.