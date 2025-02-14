Javonte Green News: Displays two-way play in start

Green finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and five steals over 34 minutes during Thursday's 140-133 overtime win over the Kings.

Green got a starting nod Thursday due to the absence of Zion Williamson (rest), making the most of that extended time on the court by putting forth a two-way showcase that including leading the team in steals and finishing second among Pelicans players in rebounds. Green set a new season high in steals, previously holding a season-best mark of four dimes which he has accomplished twice. He also matched a season high in rebounds, a total he has recorded in five appearances.