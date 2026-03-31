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Javonte Green News: Drains career-high five treys

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Green finished with 19 points (6-12 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 30 minutes during Monday's 114-110 overtime loss to Oklahoma City.

Making his first start since March 13, Green set a new career high in made three-pointers. The veteran forward has drained multiple treys in three straight games and five of the last 11, averaging 7.9 points, 2.5 boards, 1.7 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.9 assists in 16.3 minutes during that span.

Javonte Green
Detroit Pistons
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