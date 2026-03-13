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Javonte Green News: Fares well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Green totaled 17 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals in 19 minutes during Thursday's 131-109 victory over Philadelphia.

Green has been a key player for the second unit in Detroit this season, but he's still a bit too volatile to trust outside of very deep fantasy formats when the team is close to full strength. Across 65 appearances, he holds averages of 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 18.1 minutes per game.

Javonte Green
Detroit Pistons
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