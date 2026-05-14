Javonte Green News: Left out of rotation in Game 5
Green (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Wednesday in the Pistons' 117-113 overtime loss to the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
After playing in all 82 games during the regular season as well as the Pistons' first 11 games of the playoffs, Green failed to see the court for the first time in the 2025-26 campaign during Game 5. Green's prospects for rejoining the Detroit rotation likely won't get any better moving forward, as the Pistons were without starting wing Duncan Robinson (back) for Game 5 but could get him back for Friday's Game 6.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javonte Green See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 113 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 440 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3144 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 2649 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 2550 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javonte Green See More