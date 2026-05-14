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Javonte Green News: Left out of rotation in Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Green (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Wednesday in the Pistons' 117-113 overtime loss to the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

After playing in all 82 games during the regular season as well as the Pistons' first 11 games of the playoffs, Green failed to see the court for the first time in the 2025-26 campaign during Game 5. Green's prospects for rejoining the Detroit rotation likely won't get any better moving forward, as the Pistons were without starting wing Duncan Robinson (back) for Game 5 but could get him back for Friday's Game 6.

Javonte Green
Detroit Pistons
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