Javonte Green News: Makes strong defensive impact

Green ended with five points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 104-89 loss to the Warriors.

Despite struggling with his outside, Green led New Orleans in blocks Wednesday while coming off the bench. In the 31-year-old forward's first five appearances in 2024-25, he is averaging 5.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 21.0 minutes.