Javonte Green News: Minimal impact Sunday

Green totaled three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 126-111 loss to the Hawks.

Green made his first start of the season Sunday due to the late scratch of Zion Williamson (hamstring), but he was unable to make a significant impact and delivered a minimal output. Green should return to the bench once Williamson is ready to return, something that might happen as soon as Monday against the Trail Blazers in the second half of a back-to-back set. If that's not the case, however, then Green could remain in the first unit given how depleted the Pelicans are in terms of injuries.