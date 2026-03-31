Javonte Green News: Not starting vs. Toronto
Green won't start Tuesday's game against Toronto.
Green got the spot start in the front end of this back-to-back set, but he will retreat to the second unit Tuesday with Tobias Harris (hip) returning to the lineup. Green has averaged 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds across 16.8 minutes per contest over his last five outings off the bench.
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