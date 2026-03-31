Javonte Green headshot

Javonte Green News: Not starting vs. Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Green won't start Tuesday's game against Toronto.

Green got the spot start in the front end of this back-to-back set, but he will retreat to the second unit Tuesday with Tobias Harris (hip) returning to the lineup. Green has averaged 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds across 16.8 minutes per contest over his last five outings off the bench.

Javonte Green
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javonte Green See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javonte Green See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
Author Image
Dan Bruno
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
85 days ago
Week 10 Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Best Streaming Days, Matchups & Projections
NBA
Week 10 Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Best Streaming Days, Matchups & Projections
Author Image
Dan Bruno
99 days ago