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Javonte Green News: Only five minutes in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Green finished Tuesday's 130-117 victory over Washington with three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two rebounds in five minutes.

Green was a non-factor in the win, playing just five minutes off the bench. With Ausar Thompson now back in the lineup, Green's role is likely to be largely insignificant when it comes to fantasy production. At best, he can be utilized for streaming purposes for those who are desperate for steals.

Javonte Green
Detroit Pistons
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