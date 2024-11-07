Fantasy Basketball
Javonte Green headshot

Javonte Green News: Posts season-high 11 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Green racked up 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 131-122 loss to the Cavaliers.

With Try Murphy (hamstring and Herbert Jones (shoulder) out, Green has received increased playing time in New Orleans' forward rotation. Green is averaging 5.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 21.6 minutes across nine appearances. The veteran is also displaying impressive efficiency, posting 55.2/41.7/91.7 shooting splits.

Javonte Green
New Orleans Pelicans
