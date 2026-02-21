Javonte Green headshot

Javonte Green News: Quiet again in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Green had two points (1-1 FG), three rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 win over the Bulls.

Green continues to put up modest production, logging no more than 20 minutes for the 17th straight game. With the Pistons rolling out a relatively healthy lineup, Green's role is simply that of a depth piece. At best, fantasy managers could consider him for streaming purposes when in desperate need of steals.

Javonte Green
Detroit Pistons
