Javonte Green News: Quiet in loss Friday

Green posted seven points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one block over 28 minutes during Friday's 120-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Green was a non-factor in the loss, scoring single digits for the fourth time in the past five games. Despite starting nine consecutive games, Green has struggled to provide much on the offensive end, instead opting to focus on defensive contributions. However, despite being an impactful defensive player, his efforts don't always translate to tangible numbers. To this point, he is averaging just 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks in 24.3 minutes per game.