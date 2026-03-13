Javonte Green headshot

Javonte Green News: Records three steals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Green supplied six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, one block and three steals in 21 minutes during Friday's 126-110 victory over the Grizzlies.

Green moved into the starting lineup, replacing Tobias Harris, who was ruled out with a hip injury. As he has done for much of the season, Green made the most of his time on the floor, particularly on the defensive end, where he recorded three steals for the third straight game. Both Harris and Ausar Thompson (ankle) could return as soon as Sunday, meaning Green should be looked at for streaming purposes, and nothing more.

Javonte Green
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javonte Green See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javonte Green See More
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
67 days ago
Week 10 Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Best Streaming Days, Matchups & Projections
NBA
Week 10 Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Best Streaming Days, Matchups & Projections
Author Image
Dan Bruno
81 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 17
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
116 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, November 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, November 12
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
121 days ago