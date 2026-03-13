Javonte Green News: Records three steals
Green supplied six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, one block and three steals in 21 minutes during Friday's 126-110 victory over the Grizzlies.
Green moved into the starting lineup, replacing Tobias Harris, who was ruled out with a hip injury. As he has done for much of the season, Green made the most of his time on the floor, particularly on the defensive end, where he recorded three steals for the third straight game. Both Harris and Ausar Thompson (ankle) could return as soon as Sunday, meaning Green should be looked at for streaming purposes, and nothing more.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javonte Green See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week4 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 567 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Week 10 Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Best Streaming Days, Matchups & Projections81 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 17116 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, November 12121 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javonte Green See More