Javonte Green headshot

Javonte Green News: Reverts back to depth role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Green provided two points (1-2 FG) and one rebound over six minutes during Saturday's 116-93 victory over Philadelphia.

Green logged just six minutes, the second time he has done so in the past two games. Despite having a couple of positive moments throughout the season, Green has been mostly a non-factor when it comes to fantasy. In 78 appearances, he has averaged just 6.8 points, 1.2 steals and 1.1 three-pointers, leaving him well outside the top 200 in standard formats.

Javonte Green
Detroit Pistons
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