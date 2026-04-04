Javonte Green News: Reverts back to depth role
Green provided two points (1-2 FG) and one rebound over six minutes during Saturday's 116-93 victory over Philadelphia.
Green logged just six minutes, the second time he has done so in the past two games. Despite having a couple of positive moments throughout the season, Green has been mostly a non-factor when it comes to fantasy. In 78 appearances, he has averaged just 6.8 points, 1.2 steals and 1.1 three-pointers, leaving him well outside the top 200 in standard formats.
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