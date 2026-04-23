Javonte Green News: Scores two points in win

Green amassed two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 98-83 victory over the Magic in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Green actually led the second unit in minutes played as the Pistons seem content to lean on the veteran. Meanwhile, Caris LeVert and Ronald Holland combined to see just 21 minutes off the bench.