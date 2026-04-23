Javonte Green headshot

Javonte Green News: Scores two points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Green amassed two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 98-83 victory over the Magic in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Green actually led the second unit in minutes played as the Pistons seem content to lean on the veteran. Meanwhile, Caris LeVert and Ronald Holland combined to see just 21 minutes off the bench.

Javonte Green
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javonte Green See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Javonte Green See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Dan Bruno
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
23 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
29 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week
Author Image
Dan Bruno
45 days ago