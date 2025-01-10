Javonte Green News: Season-high six assists in start

Green had two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three blocks in 26 minutes during Friday's 123-115 win over the 76ers.

Making his 13th start of the year for the Pelicans, Green didn't make a big impact in the scoring department but registered season highs with seven rebounds, six assists and three blocks Friday. Through his 13 outings as a starter, the versatile 31-year-old wing is averaging 7.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 blocks, 0.8 steals and 0.7 threes in 26.0 minutes. It's unclear if Green or Jordan Hawkins, who also joined New Orleans' first unit against Philadelphia, will stay with the starting group once Zion Williamson (suspension) is eligible to return in Sunday's clash with the defending-champion Celtics, but Green could have some streaming appeal in nine-category fantasy leagues if Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Trey Murphy (ankle) remain unavailable.