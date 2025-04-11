Javonte Green News: Sees 23 minutes in loss
Green closed with three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 loss to the Pacers.
This was Green's largest workload since Feb. 13, as the Cavaliers were without several key players Thursday. With the No. 1 seed locked up, the Cavaliers could be considering more maintenance for their rotation with two games remaining in the regular season.
