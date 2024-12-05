Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Javonte Green headshot

Javonte Green News: Slides back to bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Green will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Suns, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

With Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones both returning to game action against the Suns, Green will operate off the bench. Over his last five outings (all starts), the 31-year-old averaged 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks across 26.2 minutes per contest.

Javonte Green
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now