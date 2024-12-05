Javonte Green News: Slides back to bench Thursday

Green will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Suns, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

With Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones both returning to game action against the Suns, Green will operate off the bench. Over his last five outings (all starts), the 31-year-old averaged 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks across 26.2 minutes per contest.